MSNBC Banned From Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Kyle Rittenhouse wounded one and killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin in the summer of 2020, but claims to have acted in self defense.

Rittenhouse's trial attracted unprecedented attention from members of the press and the public alike, polarizing the United States along partisan and racial lines.

Conservatives have expressed support for Rittenhouse, while liberals have described him as a white supremacist and a vigilante.

The jury began deliberations on Tuesday morning, and it remains unclear when exactly a decision will be reached.

Below is the latest update on the controversial case.