Injuries are the worst part of sports but are a big part of it nonetheless.

Sometimes, ironically, a player being hurt winds up being a blessing in disguise for his team, as was the case with Drew Bledsoe and the New England Patriots.

Fresh off signing a then-record $103 million contract, Bledsoe suffered an injury in the second game of the 2001 season.

Some skinny guy named Tom Brady stepped in and the rest, as you know by now, is history.