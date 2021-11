If you went to see Pitch Perfect 2, the 2015 follow-up to the debut film in 2012, you likely recall an unexpected scene featuring several Green Bay Packers players. But how did their roles come about?

According to a report, their cameos actually came into fruition on Twitter through Elizabeth Banks, the wife of producer Max Handelman.

“We had heard online that there were a number of pro athletes who were big fans of Pitch Perfect,” Handelman told PEOPLE in December 2020.