Patriots Rumors: 'Mac Jones Is Better Than Tom Brady,' Says Former NFL Star

It didn't take long before Bill Belichick found his guy.

Just a year fresh off Tom Brady's departure, the New England Patriots drafted Mac Jones out of Alabama and, thus far, he looks tailor-made for the franchise.

Jones won the starting job over Cam Newton even before the start of the season. His work ethic and constant improvement have made him a fan favorite already, and he's getting better and more comfortable by the week:

“I think just practice, doing the little things right," Jones told Boston.com.