Harry Styles Finally Reveals Experience Filming 'Eternals' Movie

Lindsay Cronin

Harry Styles opened up about his surprise cameo as Thanos' brother Eros in the recently-released Marvel film, Eternals, in a Dazed magazine cover story.

"I'm only in right at the very end," Styles told the magazine, via People. "But who didn't grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know? It was a great experience and I'm so grateful to have gotten to work with [director] Chloé [Zhao]."

In the coming months, Styles will also be seen in girlfriend Olivia Wilde's upcoming films Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.

Music is Harry Styles' Comfort Zone

While Styles is a musician by trade, he told the magazine that he enjoyed taking on the challenge of acting after spending the past several years on stage singing his many hits, including "Watermelon Sugar," "Sign of the Times" and "Story of My Life."

"I like to challenge myself and do something different and movies are definitely where I feel most out of my comfort zone," he explained. "I'm coming from music where I don't think anyone really knows how it works, but I am somewhat in my comfort zone!"

Salma Hayek Dazzles In Plunging Gold-Metallic Gucci Gown

Salma Hayek Dazzles In Plunging Gold-Metallic Gucci Gown

By Rebecca Cukier

Harry Styles is Still Learning When It Comes to Acting

"But in movies," he continued, "When I show up, I'm the new guy. I haven't been [an actor] for a long time and that's really cool, I feel like I've learned so much and life is about learning."

Looking back at his experiences with acting thus far, Styles said that his new career venture has actually helped him grow as a musician.

"I think music and acting really aid each other in a lot of ways," the 27-year-old explained to Dazed magazine.

The Nude Scene That Changed Alexandra Daddario's Career

Dakota Johnson Felt More Protected In 'The Lost Daughter' Than In '50 Shades of Grey'

Director Chloe Zhao Had Her Eye on Harry Styles for Years

"In my experience, a lot of the time when I've gone to do a film I've felt like, 'Oh, I'm probably not gonna do any music for a while because I'll be so focused on that,'" he explained. "And then I actually find that, by the time I get home at the end of the day, I just write so much. Any time you are looking at the world through someone else's lens and exploring different emotions, it feels like a benefit in so many ways."

During an interview with Deadline, director Chloé Zhao admitted that when it came to casting Style, the idea had been on her mind for years.

Harry Styles Embodied His Character

"Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me," Zhao said. And, she continued, "After meeting him I realized he is that character — the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There's so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes, and Kevin says yes, then it's a go. And I'm very happy they both did."

To see Styles in his cameo role in Eternals, check out the new film at your local theater.

