Harry Styles Finally Reveals Experience Filming 'Eternals' Movie

Harry Styles opened up about his surprise cameo as Thanos' brother Eros in the recently-released Marvel film, Eternals, in a Dazed magazine cover story.

"I'm only in right at the very end," Styles told the magazine, via People. "But who didn't grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know? It was a great experience and I'm so grateful to have gotten to work with [director] Chloé [Zhao]."

In the coming months, Styles will also be seen in girlfriend Olivia Wilde's upcoming films Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.