Inside Salma Hayek's 'Haunted' London Mansion That Once Was Justin Bieber's Home

Salma Hayek's fans tuning into the Ellen DeGeneres Show on November 8 got to hear all about her "haunted" London house -- but did you know the place was once home to Justin Bieber?

Located on Hampstead's Bishops Avenue, one of the "priciest" streets in London, the 17-room turn-of-the-century manor was rented by the Canadian pop star for $146,000 a month before Hayek took up residence there.

The award-winning actress, 55, and her husband, French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, 59, have been renting the luxurious mansion since 2017, with the Frida star occasionally showing glimpses of the luxurious abode on Instagram.

