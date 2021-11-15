'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Reveals She Never Wants to Get Married Again

Erika Jayne stepped out in Los Angeles over the weekend for dinner at Jolie and upon her exit, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member was met with a TMZ reporter, who questioned her about her dating life.

"Everybody knows what I want," Jayne shared.

Then, when the reporter asked Jayne what her "number one quality in a man" would be, she said "intelligence."

Jayne was then asked how important money is when it comes to her potential suitors.

"I think every girl likes a guy with money," she replied.