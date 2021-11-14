Don Lemon Slams Judge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

On August 25, 2020, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse wounded one and killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Charged with multiple counts of homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm, Rittenhouse faces a sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Conservative pundits, politicians and media figures have supported Rittenhouse, claiming that he acted in self defense. Liberals, on the other hand, have accused the young man of being a white supremacist.

CNN host Don Lemon weighed in on the Rittenhouse trial this week, taking aim at the judge.