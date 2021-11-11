Skai Jackson's Biggest Controversies Ranked

Alexandra Lozovschi

She was recently in the news for her Marvel auditions, but a while back Skai Jackson was making headlines for less-than-glamorous reasons. Despite her young age, the 19-year-old former Disney star has already been implicated in a number of controversies involving fellow celebrities, which, according to Distractify, may have tarnished her reputation.

Although the YouTuber, who has an estimated net worth of $500,000 and was included in Time's list of Most Influential Teens in 2016, has been blasted on social media for these controversial episodes, her supporters continue to show her love Instagram, where she's followed by 7.6 million.

Details below.

4. Jodie Woods Drama

Skai Jackson/Jodie Woods | Instagram

The alleged drama between Skai and Jodie Woods, the 14-year-old sister of social media sensation Jordyn Woods started with bullying accusations made by a third party. Earlier this year, TikToker Mia J posted an online video in which she claimed that Skai had been antagonizing Jodie. Although the claims were later disproven, the internet was quick to believe them, pointing to Skai's ex-boyfriend Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., Solange Knowles' son, as the reason for the supposed feud.

According to Madame Noire, Daniel, 17, was rumored at the time to be dating Jodie, with people speculating that didn't sit well with Skai. The conflict was embiggened after direct messages involving the three teens were circulated online, despite some of them eventually being flagged as fabricated.

The incident transpired in late March, with Skai repeatedly taking to social media to clear the air. The actress first spoke out on Twitter, dispelling the rumors: “Here we go… making up stories and turning nothing into something… give me a break!”

She later shared an Instagram story clarifying that “Jodie Woods and I have never had an issue." She added: "We spoke, and are confused about this fake drama. And it’s sickening. Please leave us alone!”

Moreover, she chimed in on the Hollywood Unlocked's coverage of the story, saying the whole thing was "fake news." Read her comments in the embed below.

3. Jordyn Woods Clapback

Skai Jackson/Jordyn Woods | Instagram

The supposed discord between Skai and Jodie was further amplified after Jordyn lept at her sister's defense. In an Instagram Live video, given below, the 24-year-old threatened to take action against Jodie's bully, with people inferring she aimed at Skai.

“Saying things to my little sister. And don’t realize you’re really talking to a minor and you’re an adult,” Jordyn said. “And if I have to take action on that I will. Because we letting it slide, and letting it slide, and letting it slide — and I’m sure you’re on here right now — and it’s not gon’ slide for too long."

The Masked Singer star continued: "So keep it up and it’s going to be a problem because I do not mess with people messing with my family, especially when you’re way older than her. And don’t make me make it public because I will. And I’m not playing at all. So, just saying, keep it going.”

With many people online berating Skai and calling her a bully, this time around it was her mother Kiya Cole's turn to speak out, Distractify reported in April. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kiya clapped back at Mia J, while also addressing Jordyn's video.

“As far as I know I’ve never heard Skai say anything negative to me about Jodie, and we talk about everything okay?” Kiya said. “Yes, I’m a mother. But I’m also her best friend. And no, she does not have an older sister to take up for her and defend her but she shouldn’t need to because she’s almost 19. But I’m going to speak up and say it’s lies, OK?”

Regarding Mia J, Kiya had this to say: “So here we go with the bulls**t, cut it out. I don’t know who this Mia J — whatever her name is — that’s been riding Skai’s jock for how long now? Putting up your little blogs, little stories, and using ‘allegedly’ so you can play it safe. Let me tell you something. The bottom line is, the evidence of you trying to extort Skai for money is out there. And I will have no problem making sure you get sued for extortion.”

2. Bhad Bhabie Beef

Skai Jackson/Bhad Bhabie | Instagram

Even more notorious than the Jodie/Jordyn debacle was Skai's feud with Bhad Bhabie last year. The quarrel, which later turned into a legal battle and saw both teens' moms getting involved, ignited after Skai reportedly expressed romantic interest in Bhad Bhabie's ex-boyfriend, rapper NBA YoungBoy, 22, in a comment shared from her secondary Instagram account.

"Can somebody hook me up with YB. He just [sic] so fine to me... Lord," read the comment.

Bhad Bhabie was quick to retaliate. The 18-year-old rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, called Skai a "Disney Thot" in an Instagram story that was later shared by The Shade Room Teens account. She also commented on the screenshot, saying that Skai had blocked her on social media, and later appeared to threaten the actress' life on Instagram Live.

"B***h, why are you so obsessed with me? I will literally kill you," she said in the clip, given below.

In additional Instagram stories, the "BESTIE" rapper explained that her frustration with Skai was about more than just YoungBoy: "So y'all telling me it's okay for someone to play the innocent role in front the main crowd but in real life they making finsta accounts to talk bad about ppl they try and b like so bad?!!!"

She also said the former Disney star pursued several of her exes: "This b*** h got issues. Stop believe that this b*** h is innocent."

Although Skai didn't respond to any of this outside of a tweet that said she had "no time 4 negatives," her mother had plenty to say. Kiya fired off on Instagram, criticizing Danielle's "trashy negativity." This prompted the 18-year-old's mom, Barbara Ann Bregoli, to get involved as well, with the adults exchanging insults on social media.

In response to Danielle's threats, Skai filled a restraining order against Danielle. In her petition, the 19-year-old stated that "the harassment has caused me to be fearful of leaving my house by myself, and lack of sleep," per E! Online.

1. Leaked Sex Tape

Skai Jackson/Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. | Instagram

Perhaps the biggest controversy that Skai was drawn into erupted earlier in January also in connection to Solange's son. The scandal broke out after her alleged private video was leaked online following the former couple's split.

At the time, it was reported that their relationship ended because Skai cheated on Daniel, with someone rumored to be Beyonce's nephew dishing on the breakup in a chat group.

“She cheated ofc i left,” they reportedly wrote, implying revenge was afoot: "I made sure to ruin her life."

Soon afterward, a sex tape that appeared to feature Skai and Daniel began circulating the internet. According to B. Scott, the 17-year-old was warned in his alleged chat group about a possible lawsuit, to which he replied: “My aunt is beyonce you rlly think im gonna get sued take a next guess f**king idiot.”

In addition, Daniel fired shots at Skai in an Instagram Q&A. When asked if they were still friends, he said “f**k no,” adding: “I don’t like her like this don’t believe other people say….and her personality and her ego is very big….she needs to come do(wn) back to earth.”

As for Skai, she chose to dissociate from the matter and not respond to any of Daniel's comments. However, she did post a cryptic message on Instagram that read: "I’m good with not smiling…Should I for once? [contemplating] Maybe I should [thinking face] Here’s a smirk [smirking face] Is this better? [smiley face] Ok, here you go [grinning face].”

