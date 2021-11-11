Skai Jackson's Biggest Controversies Ranked

Even more notorious than the Jodie/Jordyn debacle was Skai's feud with Bhad Bhabie last year. The quarrel, which later turned into a legal battle and saw both teens' moms getting involved, ignited after Skai reportedly expressed romantic interest in Bhad Bhabie's ex-boyfriend, rapper NBA YoungBoy, 22, in a comment shared from her secondary Instagram account.
"Can somebody hook me up with YB. He just [sic] so fine to me... Lord," read the comment.
Bhad Bhabie was quick to retaliate. The 18-year-old rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, called Skai a "Disney Thot" in an Instagram story that was later shared by The Shade Room Teens account. She also commented on the screenshot, saying that Skai had blocked her on social media, and later appeared to threaten the actress' life on Instagram Live.
"B***h, why are you so obsessed with me? I will literally kill you," she said in the clip, given below.
In additional Instagram stories, the "BESTIE" rapper explained that her frustration with Skai was about more than just YoungBoy: "So y'all telling me it's okay for someone to play the innocent role in front the main crowd but in real life they making finsta accounts to talk bad about ppl they try and b like so bad?!!!"
She also said the former Disney star pursued several of her exes: "This b*** h got issues. Stop believe that this b*** h is innocent."
Although Skai didn't respond to any of this outside of a tweet that said she had "no time 4 negatives," her mother had plenty to say. Kiya fired off on Instagram, criticizing Danielle's "trashy negativity." This prompted the 18-year-old's mom, Barbara Ann Bregoli, to get involved as well, with the adults exchanging insults on social media.
In response to Danielle's threats, Skai filled a restraining order against Danielle. In her petition, the 19-year-old stated that "the harassment has caused me to be fearful of leaving my house by myself, and lack of sleep," per E! Online.