Skai Jackson's Biggest Controversies Ranked

The supposed discord between Skai and Jodie was further amplified after Jordyn lept at her sister's defense. In an Instagram Live video, given below, the 24-year-old threatened to take action against Jodie's bully, with people inferring she aimed at Skai.

“Saying things to my little sister. And don’t realize you’re really talking to a minor and you’re an adult,” Jordyn said. “And if I have to take action on that I will. Because we letting it slide, and letting it slide, and letting it slide — and I’m sure you’re on here right now — and it’s not gon’ slide for too long."

The Masked Singer star continued: "So keep it up and it’s going to be a problem because I do not mess with people messing with my family, especially when you’re way older than her. And don’t make me make it public because I will. And I’m not playing at all. So, just saying, keep it going.”

With many people online berating Skai and calling her a bully, this time around it was her mother Kiya Cole's turn to speak out, Distractify reported in April. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kiya clapped back at Mia J, while also addressing Jordyn's video.

“As far as I know I’ve never heard Skai say anything negative to me about Jodie, and we talk about everything okay?” Kiya said. “Yes, I’m a mother. But I’m also her best friend. And no, she does not have an older sister to take up for her and defend her but she shouldn’t need to because she’s almost 19. But I’m going to speak up and say it’s lies, OK?”

Regarding Mia J, Kiya had this to say: “So here we go with the bulls**t, cut it out. I don’t know who this Mia J — whatever her name is — that’s been riding Skai’s jock for how long now? Putting up your little blogs, little stories, and using ‘allegedly’ so you can play it safe. Let me tell you something. The bottom line is, the evidence of you trying to extort Skai for money is out there. And I will have no problem making sure you get sued for extortion.”