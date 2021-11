Death, taxes, and the New England Patriots being a team to watch.

Bill Belichick's team, albeit no longer the feared dynasty it once was, looks much improved from the form they showed last season with Cam Newton at the helm and multiple defensive players opting out of the season.

The post-Tom Brady era finally looks underway, and those who doubted Belichick's ability to turn the page quickly and start competing right away should be worried about what's to come in the next couple of weeks.