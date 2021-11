Skai Jackson stunned fans over the weekend, posting a sun-drenched chill-out shouting out stress-free vibes and casual wardrobes. The 19-year-old former Disney star has been making headlines for her social media posts this fall - from trolls hating on her Olly wellness promo to those killer bikini snaps, there's plenty of buzz with the teen sensation.

Skai's most recent post brought in no hate as she looked gorgeous while rocking a ribbed tank and jeans. She didn't even need a worded caption.