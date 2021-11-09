NFL Rumors: Eagles Could Find Jalen Hurt's Replacement In The Draft

McShay added that the Auburn transfer is the best QB prospect in the nation right now and that that the Eagles should even try to move up in the Draft to get him:

"He’s a bigger, mobile version. You know, both guys, Hurts and Willis, have mobility, but I think (Willis) creates more and he’s more dynamic throwing the ball on the run and throwing the ball down the field than Hurts has been in his first couple of years with the Eagles… I think they go quarterback if they have the opportunity to take Willis with that first pick, whatever that pick, number-wise, ends up being. Maybe they use one of their other first-round picks, they’ve got three in the first round coming up in 2022, to move up and go get Willis to make sure they can get ahead of some other teams that might have interest," McShay concluded.

Hurts still has a handful of games to prove that he's got what it takes to lead the franchise going forward. But if you're an Eagles fan, you must be thrilled about having options in the case it doesn't work out.