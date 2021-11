The New England Patriots got their third win in a row and fifth of the season by routing the Carolina Panthers 24-6 on the road.

Bill Belichick's defense continued to dominate Panthers' QB Sam Darnold, who has yet to beat the Patriots and has 11 turnovers to just 1 touchdown in their meetings against them.

Nonetheless, most of the spotlight wasn't put on the Patriots' solid display throughout the game. instead, plenty of people talked about Mac Jones' dirty play on Brian Burns.