Thylane Blondeau & Barbara Palvin Are Supermodel 'Twins'

Entertainment
Thylane Blondeau/Barbara Palvin | Instagram

Alexandra Lozovschi

There's no shortage of gorgeous faces on the catwalk -- but no two look quite as similar as Thylane Blondeau and Barbara Palvin. The stunning supermodels, who are of different nationalities and have an eight-year age gap, look so remarkably alike that sometimes it's hard to tell who is who, with fans often commenting on their striking similarity.

The "World's Most Beautiful Girl" herself made note of their uncanny physical resemblance on Instagram a few years back, sharing a black-and-white photo of herself and her doppelganger.

Scroll for photos!

Her 'Twin'

Thylane Blondeau/Barbara Palvin | Instagram

Thylane, 20, and Barbara, 28, showed off their likeness during a 2017 photoshoot session for L'Oreal Paris, posing for a backstage selfie that truly captured their incredible resemblance. Holding each other close, the models looked like two peas in a pod as they peered into the camera with stirring glances.

With their hair pulled back in a way that allowed their beautiful facial features to be admired, Thylane and Barbara almost looked like mirror images of each other, displaying nearly identical sets of full lips, chiseled cheekbones, and arched eyebrows.

Keep going for the selfie!

L'Oreal Babes

Thylane Blondeau/Barbara Palvin | Instagram

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Thylane dubbed Barbara her "twin" in the caption, tagging her page on the social media platform. A heart emoji hinted at their close bond. Check out the lookalike models below!

That was not the first time that the French beauty posed with her Hungarian doppelganger on Instagram. One year prior, the duo worked together for another L'Oreal gig, with Thylane posting a gripping behind-the-scenes snap taken in front of a makeup tent.

Scroll for the picture!

Like Sisters

Thylane Blondeau/Barbara Palvin | Instagram

Posting from the La Cité du Cinéma film studio in Paris, as indicated by the geotag, Thylane paid a sweet tribute to Barbara in the caption.

"Working with the queen for @lorealmakeup @lorealskin," she wrote, adding a "blessed" hashtag.

Many of her followers, who call themselves "Thylaners," took to the comments to remark on how much Thylane and Barbara resemble each other, telling the Vogue model that she and the Victoria's Secret Angel are "like sisterrrsss" and could be "twins."

They Are Great Friends

Thylane Blondeau/Barbara Palvin | Instagram

As it turns out, the lookalike models are linked by more than just their similar physical appearance. The duo is reportedly great friends, with The List detailing some of the things they share in common.

Aside from being catwalk queens and L'Oreal ambassadors, Thylane and Barbara both have a passion for acting. Thylane, who started modeling at 4 years old and was twice crowned the "Most Beautiful Girl In The World" (at ages 6 and 17), made her movie debut in 2015's Belle & Sebastian: The Adventure Continues.

Meanwhile, Barbara, who booked her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue shoot in 2016 and became a Victoria's Secret Angel three years later, was in 2014's Hercules alongside Dwayne Johnson and Irina Shayk. She's also been in Tyger Tyger (2021), according to her IMDb page.

It's safe to say that the "twin" supermodels' careers also seem to be following an identical trajectory.

