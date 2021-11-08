Salma Hayek Wows In Figure-Hugging Strapless Gucci Dress

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 159556

Rebecca Cukier

Salma Hayek turned heads - big-time - as she rocked a braless, strapless, and sequin dress at the recent LACMA Annual Gala. The 55-year-old MCU star looked flawless in Gucci as she attended the star-studded event this year, going with a brand that her husband owns and one seemingly worn by half the celebrities showing their faces.

Hayek, this year announcing that husband François-Henri Pinault's conglomerate company Kering is going fur-free, repped Gucci in a floor-length look - check it out below.

Sizzles In Glittery Gucci

Shutterstock | 842245

Scroll for the photos. Salma, making 2021 headlines for saying she's been struggling to lose the weight she piled on for new movie House of Gucci, looked confident as she flaunted her slender waist and hourglass curves.

The Mexican bombshell, rocking a sleek-haired look, highlighted her silhouette in a structured-bust and strapless dress, one covered in sequins and fading in color from black to maroon. The Eternals face also donned a flashy-looking diamond necklace, plus a purple satin clutch matching her dress.

See The Photos Below

Even rocking purple eyeshadow for a fully coordinating look, the mom to 14-year-old Valentina posed with the man she married in 2009 - Pinault went black tie as he smiled with his wife.

The LACMA Gala this year marks the first in-person one since COVID canceled everything last year. The event also hosted famous faces including singers Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish, supermodel Hailey Bieber, Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, plus socialite Paris Hilton and tennis pro Serena Williams - she also wore Gucci. More after the snap.

'House of Gucci' Weight Reveal

Shutterstock | 1092671

Hayek this year joins superstars including Lady Gaga and Al Pacino in movie House of Gucci. She recently opened up about gaining weight for the flick, even admitting she was having a tough time getting the weight off.

Speaking to In Style in June, the Frida star revealed: "I've lost very little. You go, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' You gain it so fast, but it takes so long to lose it.'" Hayek had, however, made early 2021 headlines for saying she finds posting bikini snaps of herself "liberating."

Expected 'Not To Age'

Addressing ageism in Hollywood, Salma also stated you aren't expected "to age" in the industry, then expressing gratitude for how much "mileage" she's gotten out of her body.

Given "how much pressure and judgment I put on it, my body has been incredibly generous," she said. "I don't think I am some hot tamale, but I know that for my age, for the lifestyle that I lived, I'm not doing too badly. And I attribute all of this to meditation."

Read Next

Celebrities

Gemma Chan Looks Dreamy In Louis Vuitton At 'The Eternals' Premiere

by Rebecca Cukier |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Rocks A Leggy Backless Sundress In Greece

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Gucci Sneakers In Skimpy Underwear

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Hikes Up Leg For Pantless Bananas Photo

Entertainment

Inside Miley Cyrus' 'Exuberant' $7.2 Million Los Angeles Home

Entertainment

Pete Davidson's Penis Size Confirmed In A Tweet

Entertainment

Inside Ariana Grande 'Extravagant' $14 Million Los Angeles Mansion

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.