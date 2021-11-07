NFL Rumors: Broncos Would Have Drafted Micah Parsons If They Didn't Pick Patrick Surtain II

Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season would be featuring the matchup between two of the top defensive rookies in the league - Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Since the season started, Parsons, who was selected No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and Surtain II, the No. 9 pick, continue to prove that they deserve to be lottery selections last summer.

With their explosive performance this season, it wouldn't be surprising if Parsons and Surtain II become frontrunners to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.