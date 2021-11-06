Three Potential Trade Targets For Warriors Before 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors are circulating that the Golden State Warriors are actively searching for their fourth superstar on the trade market. They may currently have the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, but some people believe that they still need additional star power on their roster to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title this season.

With the current assets they have, the Warriors are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Pascal Siakam Boosts Warriors' Wing

Wikimedia Commons

In a recent article, Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network created a list of early-season trade targets for the Warriors. These include Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are yet to listen to offers for Siakam but since the departure of Kyle Lowry in the 2021 NBA free agency, there's a growing belief around the league that Toronto would move their veterans and undergo a full-scale rebuild.

Bringing Siakam to Golden State would allow the Warriors to fill the hole left by Kevin Durant in the wing, giving them an All-Star who has championship experience.

Ben Simmons Finally Goes To A California Team

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_-_49176257763.jpg

Aside from Siakam, Teape also mentioned Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons as a potential trade target for the Warriors before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Unlike Siakam, Simmons is currently available on the trade market. The former No. 1 pick may have major flaws in his game, but he's a three-time All-Star.

His potential arrival in Golden State would boost the Warriors' performance on both ends of the floor and lessen the loads on Stephen Curry's shoulders in terms of ball-handling and playmaking.

Karl-Anthony Towns Upgrades Warriors' Starting Center Spot

Instagram | Karl-Anthony Towns

Another player who could be on the Warriors' radar before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves. After liking a controversial "#FreeKat" tweet, some people around the league believe that it would only be a matter of time before Towns demands a trade from the Timberwolves.

Towns would be an incredible target for the Warriors. He would be a massive upgrade over James Wiseman at the starting center position, giving them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor-spacer. This season, he's averaging 23.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.6 steals while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 49.0 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Potential Trade Package To Acquire Karl-Anthony Towns

Of all the three players mentioned, Towns would undeniably be the best trade target for the Warriors before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. However, he would also be the most expensive one. To acquire him from the Timberwolves, the Warriors would likely be needing to pay the king's ransom.

According to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, the Warriors could engage in a three-team trade with the Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder to land Towns. In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would get Towns and a 2025 second-round pick, the Timberwolves would receive James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Luguentz Dort, and a 2026 first-round pick, and the Thunder would obtain Andrew Wiggins, and two 2022 first-round picks.

