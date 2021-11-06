Three Potential Trade Targets For Warriors Before 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, rumors are circulating that the Golden State Warriors are actively searching for their fourth superstar on the trade market. They may currently have the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, but some people believe that they still need additional star power on their roster to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title this season.

With the current assets they have, the Warriors are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.