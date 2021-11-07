Sixers News: Coach Doc Rivers Cites Two Major Reasons Sixers Brought Seth Curry To Philadelphia

Veteran shooting guard Seth Curry continues to prove that the Philadelphia 76ers made the right decision to trade Josh Richardson to acquire him from the Dallas Mavericks in the summer of 2020. In nine games he played with the Sixers in the 2021-22 NBA season, he is averaging 17.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 61.6 percent from the field and 53.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

As of now, most people would agree that Curry is one of the main reasons why the Sixers are in the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 7-2 record.