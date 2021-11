Salma Hayek shared new details about her experience working with Harvey Weinstein and she had more awful things to say about the disgraced producer.

The two worked together in the 2002 biopic Frida, where Hayek played the iconic painter and Weinstein was the producer of the film.

In a recent interview, Hayek revealed that Weinstein bullied her for looking "ugly" as Frida Kahlo.

