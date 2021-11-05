'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Wears Only Leggings In Stilettos

HoYeon Jung has braved the topless look for a stunning high heels snap. The Squid Game star, whose Instagram following has jumped up 15 million in just three weeks amid her newfound superstardom, has been turning heads on social media with her fashion looks - the former runway model still indulges in her old wheelhouse, although these days, it's as the magazines wait in line to profile her.

Posting as she fronted Vogue Korea this fall, Jung stunned in a series of edgy photos, including a leggings-only one.