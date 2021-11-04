Miley Cyrus Hikes Up Leg For Pantless Bananas Photo

Miley Cyrus is B-A-N-A-N-A-S - quite literally. The 28-year-old singer shouted out both the fruit and singer Gwen Stefani in a recent Instagram share, one seeing her post another shot from her high-profile Interview Mag feature, also going pantless for a leggy kick-up.

Posting for her 151 million followers, the "Midnight Sky" hit-maker sent out her toned legs in a '70s platform heels look, and it was a tree sandwich as the blonde lounged around outdoors, between trunks, and surrounded by bananas.