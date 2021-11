Deshaun Watson hasn't taken a single snap with the Houston Texans in months, yet his name continues to be thrown around in trade rumors.

The Clemson product has been inactive all season as he's facing up to 22 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Watson had demanded a trade shortly before that scandal broke, and the word around the league is that his legal situation hasn't changed his stance or his desire to leave Houston as soon as possible.