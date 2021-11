Anna Kendrick may be considered as an actress and singer, with a 2013 hit in "Cups," but when it came to singing on-screen, her debut vocal performance didn't happen until she appeared in 2012's Pitch Perfect, nearly a decade into her acting career.

During a June 2020 interview with Vanity Fair, Kendrick looked back on her performance in the film.

"At the time, I hadn't sung in a film. So I just kind of needed to prove that I could sing," she explained in the video interview.