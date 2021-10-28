Britney Spears Tugs Down Shorts To Celebrate Abs 'Definition'

Britney Spears is tugging down her teeny-tiny shorts to celebrate "finally" having "definition" in her abs. The 39-year-old pop princess, making 2021 headlines as she vowed to get "into shape," has been showing off the results of her daily workouts, with a fresh home dance video big-time flaunting the blonde's ripped midriff.

Posting gleefully and with those dizzyingly-fast spins, the "Circus" singer twirled around barefoot, with a caption shouting out those stomach muscles. Spears even name-dropped another major celebrity in her caption.