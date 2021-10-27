Kat Von D's New $1.5 Million Indiana Home Is A 35-Room 'Haunted' Mansion

Kat Von D, whose real name Katherine Von Drachenberg, explained she feels "more at home in Indiana" in a lengthy message that earned over 206,300 likes on Instagram.

“We recently purchased a beautiful home on a bit of land in rural Indiana, and the more time we spend out there we realize we feel more at home there than we do here in LA,” Von D wrote. “After much thought, we have decided we will permanently be moving to Indiana at the end of this year.”

While fans had "mixed feelings" about Von D leaving the Golden State and closing down High Voltage, which has been in business for 14 years and was the scene for the TLC reality series L.A. Ink, many people showed their support on Twitter, HITC is reporting.

Regarding High Voltage, the tattoo artist and singer had this to say: “I didn’t think it would make sense to keep it open if I wasn’t present, and aside from coming back to work on music with my band, we don’t plan on returning to LA very often.”

