Brandon Lee's Family Speaks Out About Alec Baldwin's Accidental Set Shooting

The family of the late Brandon Lee, the actor who died on set from a gun misfire, spoke out about the tragedy that happened on the set of Alec Baldwin's film.

On Thursday, Santa Fe police department announced that an accident occurred on the set of western film Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and also injuring director Joel Souza, 48, who was recently released from the hospital.

Unfortunately, this is not the first on-set gun misfire that resulted in a fatality. A similar incident happened to Brandon Lee in 1993.

Who Is Brandon Lee?

Brandon Lee

Brandon Lee was the son of the legendary Bruce Lee. Brandon died on set while filming The Crow in 1993. He was shot by a gun with a real bullet, fired by his co-star.

The prop gun was loaded with improperly made .44-caliber dummy rounds but one got stuck in the barrel and was discharged by a blank cartridge.

The accident is one of the most infamous Hollywood on-set tragedies. While the investigation found the crew to be negligent, no charges were filed against the production company. Brandon was only 28 years old when he died.

Brandon Lee's Family Reacts To Tragedy

Brandon Lee

"Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on Rust. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period💔" Shannon Lee, Brandon's sister, tweeted out.

Baldwin's shooting accident had a lot of fans remembering the similar tragedy that took the life of action star Lee and also questioning the safety precautions taken during film shootings.

Filming Of 'Rust" Has Been Shut Down



Following the accident, Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital but she later died from the injury.

The production company released a statement saying that filming has been shut down:

"We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

Alec Baldwin Offers Support To Hutchins' Family

Alec Baldwin

Meanwhile, Baldwin also spoke out on Twitter, saying he deeply admired colleague Halyna Hatchins and he is in shock, processing the tragedy.

He also said he is fully cooperating in the police investigation to find out how the accident happened.

Baldwin also shared that he is currently in touch with Hutchins' husband and is offering their family all his support.

