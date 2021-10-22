Brandon Lee's Family Speaks Out About Alec Baldwin's Accidental Set Shooting

The family of the late Brandon Lee, the actor who died on set from a gun misfire, spoke out about the tragedy that happened on the set of Alec Baldwin's film.

On Thursday, Santa Fe police department announced that an accident occurred on the set of western film Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and also injuring director Joel Souza, 48, who was recently released from the hospital.

Unfortunately, this is not the first on-set gun misfire that resulted in a fatality. A similar incident happened to Brandon Lee in 1993.