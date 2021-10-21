Chanel West Coast's Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

Chanel West Coast has sparked numerous dating rumors over the years, with the Ridiculousness star often being linked to celebrities that have come on the show. However, most of her supposed romantic connections -- such as her alleged flings with Tyga and Sterling "Steelo" Brim -- turned out to be pure speculation, as she herself set the record straight last year.

"I’m just a friendly person," the 33-year-old rapper and MTV star told In Touch in July 2020.

By all accounts, Chanel is currently single and looking for Mr. Right, so her 3.5 million Instagram followers needn't be disheartened that she's been snatched up.

While the gorgeous blonde is still hot on the market and may even be looking to settle down with "an average Joe," here's a look at her past boyfriends and high-profile relationships.