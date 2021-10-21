Chanel West Coast's Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

Chanel West Coast has sparked numerous dating rumors over the years, with the Ridiculousness star often being linked to celebrities that have come on the show. However, most of her supposed romantic connections -- such as her alleged flings with Tyga and Sterling "Steelo" Brim -- turned out to be pure speculation, as she herself set the record straight last year.

"I’m just a friendly person," the 33-year-old rapper and MTV star told In Touch in July 2020.

By all accounts, Chanel is currently single and looking for Mr. Right, so her 3.5 million Instagram followers needn't be disheartened that she's been snatched up.

While the gorgeous blonde is still hot on the market and may even be looking to settle down with "an average Joe," here's a look at her past boyfriends and high-profile relationships.

2014-2017: Liam Horne

Chanel's first public relationship was with Liam Horne, 26. The pair started dating in April 2014 and were together for a little over three years.

Things were pretty intense between the “Anchors” singer, whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley, and the Scottish musician, their PDA-packed red carpet appearances and loved-up Instagram post standing testament to their hot-and-heavy romance.

Their chemistry also transpired into their professional work, with the duo collaborating in 2015 on the single "Waves" and "Let the Money Fall." Although everything seemed to be going great, the couple went their separate ways in July 2017, right before Chanel joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

2017: Solo Lucci (Rumored)

After her split with Liam, Chanel was linked to Atlanta rapper Solo Lucci, 35. The pair starred together on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, sending tongues wagging with their "flirtationship" on the reality TV show.

According to Who's Dated Who, Chanel and Solo were a thing for three months between July and October 2017. However, their relationship was never officially confirmed, with the "No Plans" singer clarifying that their romance was created as part of a storyline for the show.

Chanel cleared the air about her dating Solo on a January 2020 episode of Pedis & Mimosas, which you can watch here.

Chris 'Drama' Pfaff (Rumored)

While it's difficult to put together a timeline of Chanel's rumored flings with fellow reality stars, the Los Angeles native allegedly hooked up with her Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory co-star Chris "Drama" Pfaff, 34, at one point. Celebs Insights puts them together before her relationship with Liam, although the tryst was never officially confirmed.

Chris, who is Rob Dyrdek cousin, is dating L.A.-based model Koreen Odiney, per Nicki Swift. However, the reality star and entrepreneur occasionally pops up on Chanel's Instagram, although the Fantasy Factory alums look chummy if anything.

Rob Dyrdek (Rumored)

Perhaps the most notorious rumor about Chanel's love life is the one related to her Ridiculousness co-host Rob Dyrdek. The two celebrities have been working together for a long time and, based on how interact with each other on-screen, it's easy to see why dating rumors would start flying.

Nevertheless, Chanel and Rob are nothing more than really close friends, as she has repeatedly stated.

“I have a lot of famous friends and I’ve been on, obviously, a ton of episodes of Ridiculousness with so many different guests. I’ve created a lot of friendships and relationships with a lot of people in the business just through being on our show. And I know a lot of different people, so sometimes like, I guess hanging out with people, people [are] like, ‘Oh, like, are you guys dating?’ But it’s like, no, I’m just a friendly person,” the MTV personality told In Touch.

Chanel and Rob met through MySpace before she became famous. The 47-year-old pro-skateboarder and entrepreneur is happily married to Bryiana Flores, whom he wed in 2015. The couple shares two adorable children, Kodah Dash and Nala Ryan.

