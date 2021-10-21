Khloe Kardashian Arches Back In Bikini For Exciting Celebration

Khloe Kardashian had 187 million reasons to celebrate earlier this month - quite literally. The 37-year-old reality star and clothing designer updated her Instagram towards the beginning of October with a stunning and beach-set bikini shoot, one marking her celebrating reaching 187 million followers and showing off her super-fit body in swimwear as thanked fans.

Khloe has since jumped up to 191 million - clearly, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is doing it right when it comes to social media engagement.

Bikini Season With 187 Million Reasons To Celebrate

Scroll for the photos, ones Khloe admitted were throwbacks, but nobody was complaining in the comments section. The mom of one, recently opening up on body positivity - particularly regarding 3-year-old daughter True Thompson - posed all bronzed goddess and looking sensational amid powder-fine sands and craggy beach rocks.

Flaunting her weight loss and muscles in a tiny tan bikini, Khloe opened throwing back her head, slightly arching her back, and raising one foot slightly for a bit of a tip-toe.

See The Stunning Snaps Below

Khloe, who also wore an oversized Oxford shirt worn open, stunned while highlighting her rock-hard abs and toned hips, with the gallery basically offering more of the gorgeous opening shot - in slightly different ways.

Taking to her caption and gushing over the love, the Calabasas-based star wrote: "187 million!!! Hi my besties!!! I am missing this tan and this beach!" Topping comments with her "Wow" and fire emoji is 24-year-old sister Kylie Jenner, currently expecting baby #2.

Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for even more photos!

She Just Kept Going

The bikini show-off was back not too long after the October 4 post. Here, Good American founder Khloe posed bombshell-like while plonked on sands and once again throwing back her head - "Just act like I'm not here...Me..." she wrote.

This time, it was 40-year-old sis Kim Kardashian leading the way in the comments. The SKIMS founder called her little sibling "goals" and threw out three fire emojis. Khloe has been opening up of late - a massive feature with Health sees her speaking her mind.

Health For Reasons Beyond Looks

Opening up on her wellness approach, one that heavily includes her fitness, Khloe revealed:

"If I am not mentally strong then I physically feel like I can't do what I want to do. So, it is really not about the physical appearance. That's a by-product. You can tell when someone is genuinely happy from the inside out."

She added: "I turned to the gym when I was going through a divorce. At first your body is, like, dying. But emotionally and mentally, the release that I got was worth it. I quickly realized how good I feel when I'm consistent with it."

