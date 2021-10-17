NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson To Have 'More Robust' Market In 2022 Offseason

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson and his future with the Houston Texans. Since January, Watson has been expressing his desire to leave Space City and start a new journey somewhere else. At first, the Texans were hesitant to move Watson, saying that they still considered him part of their long-term future.

However, they changed their stance about keeping the disgruntled quarterback after multiple civil lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior were filed against him.