Former NFL Coach Rex Ryan Mocks Mac Jones, Calls Patriots QB 'Peashooter'

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots have successfully obtained their second win in the 2021 NFL season after beating the Houston Texans in Week 5. Despite struggling earlier in the first quarter, the Patriots managed to bounce back and handed the Texans their fourth loss of the season. Jones was incredible in their game against the Texans, leading the Patriots with his first career game-winning drive with 15 seconds left in the game.

The 23-year-old quarterback finished the game with 23-of-30 for 231 yards, together with one touchdown and one interception.