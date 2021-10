Justin Bieber is officially eyeing up taking things to the next level with wife Hailey Baldwin. The "Peaches" pop star, 25, has been making headlines for opening up on new Amazon Prime documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, with a reveal seeing him keen to start a family with Hailey, also 25.

Justin was met with some resistance as he outlined wanting to "squish out a nugget" - YSL face Hailey sent him the cold shoulder as she asked which year he meant. See the details below.