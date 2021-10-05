Kelly Ripa Warned Over Cheeky Birthday Swimsuit Pic

Kelly Ripa is getting warned that her very cheeky birthday swimsuit snap might well upset the one person who can't stand her "thirst trap" photos. The talk show queen is fresh from celebrating her 51st birthday with stunning beach pictures, ones originally posted by 50-year-old husband Mark Consuelos, with Kelly herself providing an encore.

Kelly updated her Instagram with a rear-view swimsuit shot as Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears posed dramatically between her legs. See why fans are thinking daughter Lola Grace Consuelos won't approve below.