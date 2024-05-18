Joy Behar Advises Jennifer Lopez to Keep Her ‘Mouth Shut’ Amid Divorce Rumors

As speculation increases about a potential divorce between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Joy Behar, has offered the singer some advice. Despite their highly-publicized reunion nearly two years back, it appears that the Hollywood couple may be heading for a split once again. With Lopez reportedly house-hunting in New York, rumors about their marriage fizzling are swirling faster than ever. In the midst of all this, Behar's advice to Lopez, as reported by Page Six, cautioned against public declarations of affection for Affleck.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By MEGA

The View co-host told the fans on Friday, “When you go around shouting your love from the rooftops, it gets tricky when things don’t go well. My advice is to keep your mouth shut.” Behar elaborated that publicly praising your partner for years may eventually backfire and cause regrets down the road. She said, "Telling everybody how much you love each other and writing it on Instagram and Facebook, and then you get a divorce and everybody says, 'Oh, you see?'" The comedian added that she, therefore, usually refrains from publicly expressing love for her husband, Steve Janowitz, when they're out and about.

She’s right. Singing your love from the instagram rooftops can be tricky when it doesn’t work out then. You end up looking foolish or insincere. — Katlin 🐾 (@KathlKelly) May 18, 2024

Co-host Sunny Hostin jumped in to defend Lopez and Affleck, asserting that the couple still harbors love for each other. She playfully urged Behar to stop her disapproval. She said, “They are in love...I just know it...Stop hating on true love because maybe you don’t have it in your life.” However, Ana Navarro appeared to agree with what Behar said. As reported by Marca, Navarro said, "She's addicted to marriage, to love, to being part of a couple, to romance. She's wonderful for the marriage industry."

Navarro's comment seems to reference the fact that Lopez's marriage to Affleck marked her fourth walk down the aisle. Lopez first tied the knot with Ojani Noa in 1997, then she got married to Cris Judd in 2001, followed by Marc Anthony in 2014, and finally to Affleck in 2022. She shares twins Emme and Max with her ex, Anthony, while Affleck co-parents Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Over the past three years, Lopez has consistently confessed her love for Affleck on social media platforms. On Thursday, May 16, the singer captured attention when she liked a cryptic post about toxic relationships. As reported by Newsweek, the post read, "You can't build a healthy relationship with someone who...lacks integrity & emotional safety...doesn't respect your time, doesn't think it's important to call/text back in a reasonable time frame...lacks effective communication skills = silent treatment, withdraws, refuses to communicate unless it's on their terms...doesn't know who they are or what they want." Their recent public appearance together was at Affleck's child Fin's school play earlier this week, after which he reportedly dropped Lopez off at their shared residence and headed back to his property.