Jimmy Fallon Gets Creative With Interview Questions on 'The Tonight Show' by Reusing Old Trump Clips

In an amusingly twisted quiz segment that aired on May 17th of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon took on Donald Trump. Fallon skillfully used Trump's rallies, campaigns, and even his criminal indictment as answers to a series of questions. Fallon began by asking, "What have you thought of your criminal trial so far?" according to the Huff Post.

Trump's astute reply originated from one of his campaigns, "I was starting to fall asleep watching." Recently, just after his lawyers began questioning Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, during his hush money trial in Manhattan, Trump seemed to nod off with his mouth hanging open.

As reported by The Independent, just as his lawyer Todd Blanche started questioning Cohen after the lunch break, Trump fell back into his chair and shut his eyes. His eyes were closed and he wore a perpetual frown. Then he seemed to wake up and shake his head to the left or right, but his eyes stayed closed.

Boebert says Trump isn’t sleeping, he’s praying but if he is sleeping, he looks pretty while he sleeps. pic.twitter.com/PHIxDOIm7b — Acyn (@Acyn) May 17, 2024

Fallon then moved to yet another of Trump's current cases and questioned, "How did you feel when Stormy Daniels showed up?" On the screen is another of his speeches where Trump stated, "I woke up, and I said, “I feel great!” Boom! Superman."

He probed further "Just for the record, how long was your encounter with Miss Daniels back in 2006?", to which Trump replied, "Just like 10 seconds." Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is one of two women who the prosecution claims Trump bought off to safeguard his chances of winning the presidency in his first campaign.

Daniels is an adult film actor who was paid $130,000 by Trump's campaign manager as hush money back in 2016 when Trump was initially seeking the presidency. According to Daniels, she had an affair with Trump shortly after his marriage to Melania and before Barron, his youngest son, was born.

Going to Barron’s High School Graduation. Great student, wonderful boy! Very exciting!!! DJT



Donald Trump Truth Social 09:42 AM 05/17/24 pic.twitter.com/guBnygQ0yU — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 17, 2024

Fallon then changed the subject, saying, "I heard that tomorrow you’re getting the day off of court to go to your son Barron’s graduation. Are you and Barron close?" It was again a line from Trump's rallies: "Barney is a fantastic guy." In their criminal hush money lawsuit in New York last month, Trump's lawyers asked the state court presiding over the trial to grant their request so that Trump may miss the trial in Manhattan on May 17 in order to attend his youngest son Barron's graduation.

Judge Juan Merchan denied the plea at first, stating that it was too soon for a decision. Despite this, Trump attacked Merchan on his social media account, Truth Social, alleging that Merchan had 'prohibited' him from attending the graduation. After the trial's jury selection, Merchan said he would let Trump miss the trial to attend the graduation, calling off Friday's proceedings.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Fallon then brought up Trump's 2024 presidential candidacy during the interview, posing the question, "You’re also campaigning for president. If you had to decide today, who would be your running mate?" Trump replied, "Hannibal Lecter!" To put things in perspective at a weekend campaign rally in New Jersey, the former President appreciated infamous fictional serial murderer Hannibal Lecter.

As per Forbes, at his event in Wildwood, New Jersey, Trump asked the audience if anybody had watched Silence of the Lambs before stating, "The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man." As recently as March, Trump again alluded to Hannibal Lecter when he claimed that immigrants were 'rough people, in many cases from jails, prisons, from mental institutions, insane asylums,... you know, insane asylums, that's 'Silence of the Lambs' stuff,' as reported by NBC News.