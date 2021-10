Melissa Gorga is cornered in a tight spot after some girlfriend drama that unfolded in season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The TV personality was put in an awkward position because of the feud between co-stars Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider.

After the show's emotional reunion, fans were left to wonder if the three housewives are still friends after everything that happened.

Scroll below to see some friendship updates about these feuding housewives.