The Real Reason 'Scorpion' Was Cancelled

Scorpion fans are about to be hit with their second heartache.

In the years since CBS canceled the series after its fourth season finale on April 16, 2018, they've been able to catch up with old episodes on Netflix. But, at the end of the day on Thursday, September 30, 2021, Scorpion is leaving the streaming service.

Following the cancellation of the show, fans called for Netflix to reboot the series on their platform. However, no such thing came about and as of tomorrow, the program will no longer be available.