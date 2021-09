In August 2016, the murder of Kimra Lynn Riley was chronicled for an episode of Identity Discovery's Swamp Murders. Now, years later, we are offering an update on the whereabouts of the man accused of killing her.

While Rodney O'Neal Hocker was found guilty of murder after Riley's body was found floating in the Tennessee River, a petition on Change.org started by her family a short time later revealed that he would be going up for parole -- and they were determined to keep him behind bars.