Salma Hayek Stuns In Windy Beach Selfie With Billionaire Husband

Salma Hayek is looking breath-taking in a windswept selfie as she shares a rare photo with billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault. On Tuesday, the 55-year-old actress updated her Instagram while cozied up to the man she married in 2009, also announcing a major update from his Kering empire.

Kering owns luxury brands including Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Balenciaga, and it looks like the conglomerate is going animal cruelty-free - no more fur was Salma's announcement as she proudly delivered the news.