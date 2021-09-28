'Succession' Season 3 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Trending Stories
Shutterstock | 842245
TV
Lindsay Cronin

It's official! Succession is returning to HBO for season 3 in just a month's time.

According to a just-released trailer for the upcoming installment of the Emmy Award-winning series, fans will be getting their first look at episode one in October as a Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox, and more return for what is sure to be another memorable and dramatic season of the Jesse Armstrong-created drama, which first premiered on June 3, 2018.

Scroll on to find out when 'Succession' Season 3 will premiere.

When is the Release Date of 'Succession' Season 3?

Matthew Macfadyen smiles in a navy blue suit.
Shutterstock | 564025

On September 17, HBO released the official trailer for Succession Season 3 on its YouTube page, along with a confirmed streaming release date of October 17.

The new episodes will begin streaming on HBO Max next month. And, in the meantime, viewers of the series who want to get caught up on the existing episodes can stream the show's first two seasons.

"Arguably the best ongoing show right now. can't wait!" one person responded to the trailer.

"This is going to be another masterpiece of a season," added another.

Who is in the Cast of 'Succession' Season 3?

Matthew Macfadyen stands on red carpet in suit.
Shutterstock | 920654

In addition to Matthew Macfadyen reprising his role as Tom Wambsgans on Succession Season 3, a number of other actors are expected to be part of the new season, including Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy, Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch, Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon, and Natalie Gold as Rava Roy.

Alan Ruck will also be seen in the role of Connor Roy as Sarah Snook gets back to her position as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy.

What is 'Succession' Season 3 About?

Matthew Macfadyen wears a dark blazer with a white button-up.
Shutterstock | 564025

According to HBO's YouTube announcement, which was shared in the caption of its trailer, Succession season 3 will continue to follow the lives of the wealthy Roy family as they contemplate their future.

However, while their aging father is starting to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control, he doesn't seem to be doing so fast enough, which leads the family to consider meeting him with a dark and uncontrollable fate -- all for the sake of money and control.

Brian Cox Was Blown Away By The 'Succession' Season 3 Plot

The cast of 'Succession' on red carpet.
Shutterstock | 64736

During an interview on The Jess Cagle Show, Brian Cox, who plays the role of Logan Roy, revealed that he was the first cast member to find out about what season three would entail.

Needless to say, he was blown away.

"I nearly fell off my chair because [show creator Jesse Armstrong] never tells you about the next series. We never knew from episode to episode what was going to happen," Cox said, via The Hollywood Reporter. "It's jolly thrilling. That's all I can say."

