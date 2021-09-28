'Succession' Season 3 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

It's official! Succession is returning to HBO for season 3 in just a month's time.

According to a just-released trailer for the upcoming installment of the Emmy Award-winning series, fans will be getting their first look at episode one in October as a Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox, and more return for what is sure to be another memorable and dramatic season of the Jesse Armstrong-created drama, which first premiered on June 3, 2018.

Scroll on to find out when 'Succession' Season 3 will premiere.