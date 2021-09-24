Jake Paulers React To Julia Rose Marriage Rumors

Jake Paulers, the collective name that supporters of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul go by, aren't too thrilled about his renewed relationship with World Series flasher Julia Rose. As soon as rumors of their engagement began swirling, fans took to social media to voice their disapproval about their on-again, off-again romance.

Comments haven't been kinder on Rose's Instagram page either, with many of her 697,000 followers doubting the couple would last.

Keep scrolling for pics of Paul and Rose together, and find out what fans had to say.