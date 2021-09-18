Joe Biden Administration Readies 'Deportation Blitz' Aimed At Haitians

When he formally took office on January 20 this year, Democratic President Joe Biden promised to undo most of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump's policies, especially those pertaining to immigration.

Republican lawmakers have repeatedly described Biden as weak on immigration, urging him to continue in Trump's footsteps and tighten border controls.

But has Biden really been soft on immigration? No, not at all. In fact, according to a new report, the Biden administration is preparing a "deportation blitz" aimed at migrants from Haiti.

