Trending Stories
Celebrities

Christina Aguilera Criticized While Lifting Shirt In Thigh-Highs

Celebrities

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Spotted Without Pants At Texas Zoo

Celebrities

Amelia Hamlin Exposes Chest In Sheer Top After Scott Disick Split

Celebrities

Roseanne Barr Sports Major Weight Loss Ahead Of 'The Connors' Season 4 Premiere

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian All Curves With Cryptic Message Amid Divorce

Celebrities

Emma Watson Faces Backlash In Helicopter Landing Photos

Demi Rose Gets Cheeky In 'Shaken Not Stirred' Bar Snaps

Demi Rose close up
DemiRose/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose is going "shaken not stirred" in cheeky bar photos with a see-through dress wardrobe. The 26-year-old model, slipping out of her trademark bikinis for a classy and revealing evening look, posted stunning photos for her 17.6 million Instagram followers, this as she continues a luxurious vacation in Italy.

Demi has hopped across the border from her Ibiza, Spain base, where the Positano location has already afforded stunning photos - and some eye-popping swimwear. See the latest shots below.

'Shaken Not Stirred'

Demi Rose on Italy street
DemiRose/Instagram

Scroll for the snaps. Rose was photographed flaunting her famous rear in a sheer black and strappy dress with naughty boyshorts and a thonged finish. While the tulle gown was dressed-up, the undies flash made sure fans saw the model's curvy silhouette, with Demi also rocking a black bra finish and her lighter and honey-blonde locks worn down.

Posing by a curved and old-fashioned wood panel bar, Demi stunned her followers before turning around to show off a seashell-like and bejeweled bra front to her plunging dress.

See The Photos Below

Sending out a healthy glow and a cleavage flash, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador wrote: "Shaken, not stirred" in her caption. She didn't appear with any drinks, but the bar behind her seemed well stocked.

The photos directly follow poolside ones as Demi lounged around to top up her tan in a plunging chocolate-brown bikini top and patterned sarong skirt. The ex to rapper Tyga has also been throwing out '50s vibes in cat-eye shades as she scoots around Capri in open-top cars. More after the snaps, where you can swipe.

Releasing Second Pretty Little Thing Collection

Demi Rose in sports bra
DemiRose/Instagram

Demi was unveiled as PLT's newest brand ambassador in October 2020, this as she promptly ceased influencing the affordable clothing giant's biggest rival, Fashion Nova. Announcing her second PLT collection this summer, Demi posed in a cut-out and burnt orange dress, writing:

"Everyone deserves to feel empowered and this collection gives everyone a chance to express that through vibrant elegant pieces so we can all present ourself to the world as our highest selves." She added being so "proud" to reveal the range.

'People Will Stare'

Rose, who boasts a 24-inch waist much like reality star Kim Kardashian, had added: " This collection is a form of self expression, it’s full of sexy bold pieces to wear with confidence. People will stare. Make it worth their while 🌹."

Demi's Instagram following continues to shoot up each week. In 2019, she hit 10 million followers. By October 2020, the star had hit 15 million, and she's gained over 2.5 million fans since. For more from Demi, check out her Instagram.

Latest Headlines

Irina Shayk Strips Down After Kanye West Dating Address

September 22, 2021

Amelia Hamlin Exposes Chest In Sheer Top After Scott Disick Split

September 22, 2021

Kim Kardashian All Curves With Cryptic Message Amid Divorce

September 22, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Just A Towel Before Emmy Awards

September 22, 2021

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Spotted Without Pants At Texas Zoo

September 22, 2021

Pelvic Floor Dysfunction: What It Is And The Best Treatments

September 22, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.