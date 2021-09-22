Demi Rose Gets Cheeky In 'Shaken Not Stirred' Bar Snaps

Demi Rose is going "shaken not stirred" in cheeky bar photos with a see-through dress wardrobe. The 26-year-old model, slipping out of her trademark bikinis for a classy and revealing evening look, posted stunning photos for her 17.6 million Instagram followers, this as she continues a luxurious vacation in Italy.

Demi has hopped across the border from her Ibiza, Spain base, where the Positano location has already afforded stunning photos - and some eye-popping swimwear. See the latest shots below.