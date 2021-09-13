Trending Stories
Chelsea Houska Stuns In Braless Jumpsuit 7 Months After Baby

Chelsea Houska close up
Lauribelles/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Chelsea Houska is turning heads in a silky jumpsuit as she stuns for a special occasion - this, just seven months after welcoming her fourth child. The 29-year-old former Teen Mom 2 star, last year exiting the franchise that made her famous, is fresh from attending a weekend wedding, and the Instagram photos showed her looking absolutely sensational.

Chelsea welcomed her fourth baby, Walker, June in January and is now raising her little one alongside kids Aubree, Watson, and Layne as she continues married life with husband Cole DeBoer.

Stuns At Weekend Wedding

Chelsea Houska and husband Cole
Lauribelles/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Chelsea, who has been busy expanding her business ventures with her wildly-popular Aubree Says homeware line, took a break from the promos as she shared family photos complete with Cole and eldest Aubree.

The South Dakota-based star, showing off her recent change to dark locks as she ditches the trademark fiery redhead look, wowed in a strappy and plunging jumpsuit in rusty salmon, one that big-time flattered her post-partum figure and highlighted her famous arm tattoos.

Scroll For The Look

The mom of four, who fronts weight loss brand Profile Sanford and credits the company for her slim-down, posed with a cute beige clutch and in high heels, with footage also showing her grooving away on the dancefloor. An outdoor shot showed Chelsea posing with Aubree and 2016-married Cole.

"Had THEE best time celebrating Mandi and Tyler. I love these people," the star wrote to caption her shots, with a total 500,000+ likes left in under 24 hours. Swipe for the snaps - scroll for more.

Revealing Her Weight Loss Secret

Chelsea is also fresh from reminding fans what she's been using to watch her weight. She did receive some criticism this month for updating with a Profile Sanford promo, one seeing her tell fans:

"ALRIGHT FOLKS, you may have seen me talking about my 75 challenge that I’ve been doing to gain some healthier habits. Super excited to team up with @profile_sanford on this and you can do the 75 Soft Challenge with me using Profile’s nutrition program and health coaching for just $75 👏🏼."

Backlash Over Promo

The comments section has been raising eyebrows, and not just over Chelsea's involvement with Profile Sanford. Topping comments is a reply claiming the company isn't straight.

"DONT BE FOOLED, IT IS NOTTTTTT $75!! I had to sit through an entire consultation (hour long video meeting) to find out it’s $875," the user wrote.

"I loved her on Teen Mom..just seems she's a walking ad now 😒," another wrote, although one fan claimed to have experienced pure success with Profile Sanford and their weight loss journey.

