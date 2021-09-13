Chelsea Houska Stuns In Braless Jumpsuit 7 Months After Baby

Chelsea Houska is turning heads in a silky jumpsuit as she stuns for a special occasion - this, just seven months after welcoming her fourth child. The 29-year-old former Teen Mom 2 star, last year exiting the franchise that made her famous, is fresh from attending a weekend wedding, and the Instagram photos showed her looking absolutely sensational.

Chelsea welcomed her fourth baby, Walker, June in January and is now raising her little one alongside kids Aubree, Watson, and Layne as she continues married life with husband Cole DeBoer.