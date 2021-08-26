Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Interested In Trading For Russell Westbrook's Former Teammate

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Jokes She Hates 'Attention' In Glitter Minidress

Celebrities

'RHOBH' Stars Dorit Kemsley & Garcelle Beauvais Are No Longer Speaking

Celebrities

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Highlights Size Issue In Bikini

US Politics

Alan Dershowitz Says Joe Biden Has Not Committed Impeachable Offenses

BuzzWorthy

Florida Man Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend While Dressed As Dinosaur

Kaley Cuoco Delights With Cozy Car Snap

Kaley Cuoco smiles close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco is impressing her 6.9 million Instagram followers with a little cozy car action - and a nod to sweater weather. The 35-year-old sitcom star is fresh from being featured by People, with a photo marking the profile landing on Kaley's Instagram recently. Kaley was all knowing smiles and good looks as she thanked both the magazine and her glam team. She's also been making headlines galore for shooting a new rom-com with SNL face Pete Davidson and expanding her family - not in the way fans might think.

Always A Winner With Kaley

Kaley Cuoco with coffee and her dog
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Kaley, who has been shooting in NYC and making headlines for her yellow checkered sundress as she stuns in the Big Apple, went for a more wintry look as she was photographed smiling and showing off her new bangs while hanging outside of a car window.

All apple cheeks and with smokey eye makeup, The Big Bang Theory star stunned fans while in a textured and multi-tonal red sweater, also cupping her chin in her hand and rocking a red manicure.

See The Photo Below

The HBO Max star, whose 2020-released The Flight Attendant series is now gearing up for a second season, took to her caption, writing: "Thanks for the [love]" as she tagged People. Over 245,000 likes were left, including one from Cruel Intentions actress Selma Blair.

Speaking to People, Kaley opened up on thriller The Flight Attendant, revealing it's been "the honor of my career."

"When the announcements came out, my heart swelled. But I feel like I've already won," she added. More after the snap.

She'd Never Made A Show

Kaley Cuoco smiles outdoors
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

The murder mystery, marking Kaley's debut as executive producer and also co-starring 32-year-old sister Briana Cuoco, was this year nominated for nine Emmy Awards.

"I had never made a show," Kaley continued. "I was like, 'I don't even know how people do this!' And I didn't realize, until this show, how many people are involved in getting this thing off the ground... You have to learn you're not the smartest person in the room. I was a little fish in a big sea!"

New Family Edition

Earlier this summer, and following the passing of Pit Bull mix Norman, Kaley and husband Karl Cook welcomed Larry, with the actress taking to Instagram with photos of her new pooch. Kaley is already raising dogs including Ruby, Bluberry, Shirley, and Dumptruck Dumpy.

"When you know you know! Welcome to the family , Larry! He’s a 9 year old ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love and we are obsessed . Thank you @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for the perfect addition to our lives," she captioned the snaps.

Latest Headlines

Jared Dudley Leaving Lakers For Mavericks, LeBron James Reacts

August 26, 2021

What Happened To 'Single White Female' Actress, Bridget Fonda?

August 26, 2021

The Evolution Of OnlyFans & Its Backtracking Of Explicit Content

August 26, 2021

Gov. Kristi Noem Slams Conservative Writer Matt Walsh For Stooping To 'Horrible Misogyny'

August 26, 2021

Former Lakers Kyle Kuzma Talks About Wizards & His Plan To Take Game To Next Level

August 26, 2021

Alan Dershowitz Says Joe Biden Has Not Committed Impeachable Offenses

August 26, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.