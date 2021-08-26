What Happened To 'Single White Female' Actress, Bridget Fonda?

After Bridget Fonda made a name for herself in the 1990s with roles in a number of films, including The Godfather Part III, Single White Female, Singles, Point of No Return, It Could Happen to You, and Jackie Brown, and appeared in her final role in The Whole Shebang in 2001, she all but disappeared from entertainment.

Although Fonda was seen on a couple of television shows in the early 2000s, including Night Visions, No Ordinary Baby, and Snow Queen, her final role to date, she's maintained a low profile in recent years.