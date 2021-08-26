Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Interested In Trading For Russell Westbrook's Former Teammate

Celebrities

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Highlights Size Issue In Bikini

Celebrities

'RHOBH' Stars Dorit Kemsley & Garcelle Beauvais Are No Longer Speaking

US Politics

OANN Sued Rachel Maddow, Now Has To Write Her A Check

US Politics

Alan Dershowitz Says Joe Biden Has Not Committed Impeachable Offenses

Famous Relationships

Kanye West Legally Files Name Change Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

What Happened To 'Single White Female' Actress, Bridget Fonda?

Bridget Fonda wears gold earrings with her hair pulled back.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

After Bridget Fonda made a name for herself in the 1990s with roles in a number of films, including The Godfather Part III, Single White Female, Singles, Point of No Return, It Could Happen to You, and Jackie Brown, and appeared in her final role in The Whole Shebang in 2001, she all but disappeared from entertainment.

Although Fonda was seen on a couple of television shows in the early 2000s, including Night Visions, No Ordinary Baby, and Snow Queen, her final role to date, she's maintained a low profile in recent years.

Bridget Fonda Is Married With A Son

Bridget Fonda wears her hair down with a black shirt and gold necklace.
Shutterstock | 2914948

Amid the height of her career in the 1990s, Fonda dated Eric Stoltz, who she initially met in 1986. However, after an eight-year relationship, the couple parted ways.

Years later, Fonda hit it off with Danny Elfman, a film composer and former Oingo Boingo frontman. And, in late 2003, they tied the knot.

Two years into their marriage, with Fonda removed from her career as an actress, the couple began focusing on family and welcomed their only child together, a son named Oliver.

Bridget Fonda Suffered A Scary Car Accident In 2003

Bridget Fonda wears a floral print dress and silver shoes.
Gettyimages | Jason Merritt/TERM

Months before she and Elfman got married, on February 27, 2003, Fonda, the daughter of Peter and Jane Fonda, was involved in a serious car crash in Los Angeles.

As the New York Post revealed at the time, Fonda lost control of her 2001 Jaguar during the incident and ultimately, the vehicle flipped over an embankment and rolled downhill.

Luckily, despite the terrifying ordeal, Fonda suffered just minor cuts and bruises.

"She’s doing OK and hopefully she’ll be out of the hospital by tomorrow,” said the actress’ spokeswoman, Nancy Seltzer. “That’s all that matters.”

Bridget Fonda Prioritized Family Over Film

Danny Elfman stands in a suit next to Bridget Fonda in all black.
Shutterstock | 673594

After setting down with Elfman and starting a family, Fonda distanced herself from the entertainment industry. And, according to Closer Weekly, it may have been Fonda's decision to put Elfman and Oliver above all else that ultimately led her to quit Hollywood completely.

Although Fonda is no longer working in the industry, she did remain close to Hollywood and currently lives just a short drive away from the many film and television studios located in the surrounding areas of Los Angeles.

Bridget Fonda And Her Family Recently Moved To Encino

Bridget Fonda smiles with a gold necklace.
Shutterstock | 842284

As The Real Deal revealed in June, Fonda and Elfman owned two homes in Brentwood, California until late 2020 and after selling them, and purchased two neighboring homes in Encino for $8 million.

According to the report, the homes are 1950s ranch-style homes with 10 bedrooms and nine bathrooms in total.

Fonda and Elfman bought the first of the two homes, which boasts a whopping 6,000 square feet in March for $4.7 million and the second, 3,500-square-foot home more recently for $3.3 million

Latest Headlines

The Evolution Of OnlyFans & Its Backtracking Of Explicit Content

August 26, 2021

Gov. Kristi Noem Slams Conservative Writer Matt Walsh For Stooping To 'Horrible Misogyny'

August 26, 2021

Former Lakers Kyle Kuzma Talks About Wizards & His Plan To Take Game To Next Level

August 26, 2021

Alan Dershowitz Says Joe Biden Has Not Committed Impeachable Offenses

August 26, 2021

Anna Kendrick Jokes She Hates 'Attention' In Glitter Minidress

August 26, 2021

What To Expect From 'The Ultimate Surfer,' According To Erin Coscarelli

August 26, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.