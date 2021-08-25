Democrats Will Pay Dearly For Joe Biden's Mistakes, Insiders Say

President Joe Biden appears determined to pass his ambitious agenda, which includes $3.5 trillion in spending and massive infrastructure investments.
At the same time, Biden remains committed to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by August 31, despite criticism from members of the press and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.
According to some Washington insiders, Biden's moves have allowed the Republican Party to regroup and unite ahead of the 2022 midterm elections and may cost Democrats their control of the U.S. Congress.