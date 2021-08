Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is one of the NFL players who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. Since they failed to reach a mutual agreement regarding a contract extension, rumors have started to swirl that Ertz is no longer happy with the Eagles and actively finding his way out of the City of Brother Love.

Despite being present in the team's training camp and preseason games, most people believe that Ertz's days with the Eagles are already numbered.