They're the epitome of glamor and elegance on the red carpet but Ford and Flockhart prefer a different kind of atmosphere at home. The married couple has embraced the country life and is living out their fairytale romance at a ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The 800-acre property they call home is located along Snake River and allows the family to enjoy some quiet, relaxing time away from the bustling city.

According to Parade, Ford deeply cherishes the time he spends at the ranch away from the Hollywood spotlights.

"I’m old news [in Hollywood]. I’ve been there for 35 years,” the actor told the magazine in an interview last year. “When I’m up in Wyoming, I just walk out the door and keep walking,”