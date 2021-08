Britney Spears is showing off her "new white dress" while in red high heels. The 39-year-old singer and lover of cute fashion was all smiles and all body in her Monday Instagram share, kicking the week off to a leggy start as she sashayed around in selfie mode and flaunting her new haul.

Posting for her 33.5 million followers, the "Circus" hit-maker paraded around in front of a free-standing full-length mirror from her L.A. home, with a caption explaining plenty.