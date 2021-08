Kelsea Ballerini's glitter bikini snap has turned into a bit of a treasure hunt, this as the 27-year-old country singer teases something big in the works. The weekend brought sunshine and good vibes for Kelsea, who updated her Instagram with a stunning swimsuit snap as she celebrated her last weekend home before traveling.

The photo, showing off the "Hole In The Bottle" singer's killer figure, is now sparking a frenzy in the comments section. Nobody knows what she was referring to.